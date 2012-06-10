Shaving heads to fight pediatric cancer

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- More than a hundred people are walking around Chattanooga newly bald. It has nothing to do with bad barbers, but rather the more of your locks you shave, the more money being raised for kids with cancer.



It's called "Jack's Chattanoggins." It's the fourth year for it, and it raised a record amount Sunday as people solicited thousands in donations, then shaved their heads. They had one big goal: to help local kids battle cancer.



There was hair falling to the ground and more than a hundred shiny heads.



It's a movement with several missions wrapped into one. The man with the plan is 13-year-old Jack Skowonnek.



"It makes them fight a little harder maybe. Just seeing all this happiness, maybe they want to fight a little longer," Jack Skowonnek said.



It started out with just Jack shaving his head. He got sponsors to donate money for local cancer treatment and wanted to make kids battling cancer feel less embarrassed about losing their hair at the same time. The idea blew up.



"I wanted to show the girls it's okay to be bald," participant Bekki Deck said.



"They feel sort of ashamed and they shouldn't have to feel that way," participant Tamara Obscura said.



They're aiming to empower patients and also donate money to the Children's Hospital at Erlanger, where 50 kids are diagnosed with cancer every year and several hundred are treated.



"It will go back to not only buy new technology, advancing research protocol, but also helping with our current room renovations," Children's Hospital at Erlanger's Betsy Taylor said.



"Hopefully one day we can find a cure," participant Josh Mcentyre said.



"If we don't take care of things at home, nobody's going to come down and help us," Deck said.



More than $30,000 was raised for the cause Sunday. "It feels great," Jack said.



Jack's mom says couldn't be more proud of her son for making this all happen. "You just need to encourage children they are the future and they can make a difference," Dawn Skowonnek said.



"I think we need to listen to a lot more things our kids tell us. They've got some great ideas," Mcentyre said.



"I wish there were more kids like Jack," Deck said.



Jack says he hopes people left Sunday feeling inspired, and that seems to be the case.



"I definitely feel moved to do more," Tamara Obscura said.



Not only did this year's "Jack's Chattanoggins" raise the highest amount yet, surpassing $30,000, but it was also the most women who've ever participated in the event.



Over the last four years, the event has brought in more than $70,000 to help local kids fighting cancer.