Geren Wins TCBFT Championship on Chickamauga - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Geren Wins TCBFT Championship on Chickamauga

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
Bio
Connect
Biography

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Tournament was held by the University of Tennessee - Chattanooga on Lake Chickamauga this Friday. Lance Geren fishing solo, took home the win with a five fish limit weighing 18.64 pounds. Geren also had the overall big fish of the tournament with a largemouth bass that weighed 4.81 pounds.

Rounding out the remaining 8 places:

  • Place  School         Anglers                                      Fish    Net Weight 
  • 1st      UTC              Lance Geren                                     5        18.64
  • 2nd     UTC              Trent Huie & Ryan Houston           5         17.72
  • 3r       TN Tech         Bryson Dalton & Joe Ellis              5         13.89
  • 4th     TN Tech         Matt Clay & Brent White                  5         12.45
  • 5th     UTC               Taylor Bolton & Parker Bacon        4           9.51
  • 6th     UTC               Jordan Stulce & Colby Ownby        4           8.57
  • 7th     UTC               Jimmy Reynolds & Dan Geren       4           8.16
  • 8th     TN Tech         Matt Townson & Will Stansell        2           3.41
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.