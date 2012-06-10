Geren Wins TCBFT Championship on Chickamauga

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Tennessee Collegiate Bass Fishing Tournament was held by the University of Tennessee - Chattanooga on Lake Chickamauga this Friday. Lance Geren fishing solo, took home the win with a five fish limit weighing 18.64 pounds. Geren also had the overall big fish of the tournament with a largemouth bass that weighed 4.81 pounds.

Rounding out the remaining 8 places: