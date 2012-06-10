Bear captured on UT campus in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A small bear made a surprise visit to the University of Tennessee's campus, but wildlife officers were able to capture the animal.

A campus alert sent out late Saturday night warned students that a bear had been seen on campus near White Avenue and Volunteer Boulevard.

WVLT-TV in Knoxville reports (http://bit.ly/KrajlE ) state wildlife officers surrounded the bear in a tree and brought it down with tranquilizer darts around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. It was loaded into a truck.

Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency say the bear will likely be relocated to Cherokee National Forest. The bear was estimated to be about two or three years old and over 100 pounds.

Wildlife officials say they've dealt with several bears in the Knoxville area in the past week.

Information from: WVLT-TV, http://www.volunteertv.com/

