Memorial Hospital records $190 million gain

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Erlanger and Memorial health systems claim similar shares of the Chattanooga market, and both operate as tax-exempt hospitals. However, their bottom lines couldn't be more different.

Over the past six years, nonprofit Memorial experienced steady growth, bringing in $190 million in profits.

Meanwhile, Erlanger, the area's only Level 1 trauma center and the public safety-net hospital for indigent patients, saw steadily declining profits.

Last year alone, Memorial raked in a record $42.9 million -- more than the $40.7 million Erlanger made over the last six years. The gap likely will widen this year, with Erlanger losing more than $17 million so far.

