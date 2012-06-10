Chattanooga Housing Authority ups ante in crime fight

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- A yearlong effort to rid Chattanooga public housing of crime has led to an array of new get-tough measures that residents must adhere to or face eviction.

But rules adopted last month by the Chattanooga Housing Authority put residents under the severest scrutiny yet.

Committing a crime on CHA property long has been grounds for eviction. But now, for the first time, committing a crime off property also can get a resident kicked out.

CHA officials last month amended the agency's tenant policy to stipulate that any criminal or drug-related activity, including the manufacture or production of methamphetamine, on or off the premises by public housing residents, any member of their households or their guests, will lead to eviction.

