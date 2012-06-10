Commissioners cool to Sheriff Hammond's money woes

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond plans to ask county commissioners Thursday for an extra $275,000 to get him through the final two weeks of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

But at least five commissioners say the sheriff should have stayed within his budget like the rest of the county's constitutional officers and departments.

"I think it's unfair that the sheriff asks for more when the other departments are held to the amount they are given," Commissioner Joe Graham said.

Hammond confirmed Friday that he will ask commissioners this week for the budget amendment. He referred specific questions to Director of Administration Don Gorman.

