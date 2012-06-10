Defensive battle for the border goes to Tennessee football

Chattanooga, TN (WRCB) -- For the first time in three years the annual border battle headed south of the border to Ringgold. Saturday's Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Football Classic also marked the first time a game has been played at Ringgold High School since before the deadly storms of April, 2011.

Scoreless at the half - the game was highlighted by defense, and a lone touchdown from Tennessee to win the game 7-3 swaying the overall series to a 6-3 Tennessee lead.

McCallie quarterback Trent Lusk got the nod to start under center for Tennessee. His first pass was intercepted by a diving Julian Stubbs from Ridgeland.

The ensuing Georgia drive ended with a missed field goal. Every drive until the half ended in either a punt or a turnover-on-downs from both teams.