UPDATE: One arrested, one still being sought after shooting

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Just before 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening, Chattanooga Police received a "shots fired" call and responded to the 2600 block of South Market Street near 26th Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a teen male suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

He was transported to Erlanger Medical Center for what were judged to be non-life threatening injuries.

Sgt. Wayne Jefferson said one suspect has been arrested and another is still being sought.

Kenneth Trammell, 19, has active warrants for attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a firearm. He is 5'9", 150lbs and has dreadlocks.

Arrested is a juvenile who was transported to Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center for the same charges.

Police ask that if anyone has any information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Trammell to please call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (423) 698-3333.

