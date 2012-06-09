Vietnam Veterans of America Fourth Annual Fishing Rodeo Huge Suc - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vietnam Veterans of America Fourth Annual Fishing Rodeo Huge Success

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
SODDY DAISY (WRCB) - Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 942 held its Fourth Annual Fishing Rodeo in Soddy Daisy this Saturday.

This event attracted over 100 families to enjoy a day of family fishing, food and prizes on the shores of Soddy Lake. Everyone that weighed a fish today won a prize with the overall winner for each species recieving a rod and reel combo provided by Lew's Reels.

Robert Cothran President of V.V.A. said "We set this event up to teach kids how much fun they can have enjoying our habitat and the great outdoors. We are excited about the success of this event, it just gets bigger every year".

The overall winners in each category are as follows:

  • Catfish: Hyden Hunneke - 10 lbs .7 ozs.
  • Crappie: Antonio Hernandez - 9 ozs.
  • Bass: Anna Scates - 2 lbs. 10 0zs.
  • Bream: Chad Bowers - 7 ozs. / Jeron  Waller - 7 ozs.                 
