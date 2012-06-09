Jim and Bryan Livingston Win Talon Harris Benefit Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Local anglers held a benefit bass tournament this weekend at Chester Frost Park to raise money for Talon Harris. The event supported by thirty-two local area businesses raised over $4,000 for the Harris family.

Talon Harris, star Soddy Daisy High School baseball player, was injured in a car accident early this spring. His mother said "Talon has advanced well and is coming home soon and special thanks to all the people who have helped our family".

This was a 3 fish limit tournament and all fish were released live back into Chickamauga Lake.

Winners in the tournament are as follows:

1st- Jim and Bryan Livingston with 11. 63 lbs.

2nd - Chad Cunningham and Greg Orr with 11.25 lbs.

3rd - Greg Edwards and Tony Clark with 9.02 lbs.

4th - John Radar and Brian Howell with 8.84 lbs.

5th - John Gudel and John Green with 8.66 lbs.

6th - Shane Carter and David Jarvis with 8.48 lbs.