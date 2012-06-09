Police capture suspected bank robber, carjacker

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- A man wanted for a series of armed robberies and carjackings was taken into custody Friday evening at a motel on Williams Street in Chattanooga.



Chattanooga police and several other law enforcement agencies participated in a joint investigation in apprehending James Eastman, 23, at the Hampton Inn on Williams Street.

Eastman has been charged with the robbery of Kay's Nail Salon in Hisxon, the Suntrust Bank on Highway 58, and a pair of carjackings on Cherokee Boulevard and McBrien Road.

Eastman was also wanted on a Federal probation violation.

"These charges are only the beginning and investigators believe he is responsible for additional robberies in the Highway 58, Brainerd, and Hixson areas," said police spokesman Nathan Hartwig.

The FBI, US Marshals Service, Red Bank Police Department and East Ridge Police Department all participated in the investigation.

