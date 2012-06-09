Chattanooga, CHA strike deal on East Brainerd site

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- A hurdle has been removed from a proposed three-way land swap among Chattanooga, Hamilton County Schools and the Chattanooga Housing Authority.

CHA has agreed to sell rather than develop low-income senior housing on 2.9 acres of the East Brainerd Elementary School site it would receive if the deal is completed.

The city would get the rest of the nine-acre tract, which appraised for $2.34 million in January. Chattanooga and CHA will sell their properties as one tract and divide the profits according to the percentage owned, said Dan Thornton, head of the city's General Services Administration.

The new commitment means it's likely the City Council will vote in favor of the swap at its Tuesday meeting. The county school board also must decide whether to support it.

