Chattanooga's funding for social agencies rising by $130,000

Working Together For You

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (Times Free Press) -- Chattanooga finance officials have found an additional $130,000 to restore at least some proposed funding to local social service agencies.

Dan Johnson, chief of staff for Mayor Ron Littlefield, said the city found more money through cuts and in the city's contingency fund.

"We just rearranged it," he said.

Several social service agencies were astonished a month ago to find the mayor's proposed 2012-13 fiscal year budget had a lump sum of $700,000 allocated to them. The city had asked for the United Way of Greater Chattanooga to conduct a review of the agencies and make recommendations based upon an allocation of $873,000.

Read more on the story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.