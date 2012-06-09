Gov. Haslam: No endorsements in 3rd District primary

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Haslam says he doesn't plan to endorse any candidate in the contested Republican primary in the 3rd Congressional District.

The Republican governor told the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/KSkBj2) he has decided to support certain incumbents in the Legislature because he has worked closely with them.

But Haslam said he will stay out of the 3rd District race where freshman Rep. Chuck Fleischman faces dairy executive Scottie Mayfield and Weston Wamp, the son a former longtime congressman.

Fleischmann has drawn the endorsements of U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander and former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist. But Sen. Bob Corker, a former Chattanooga mayor, has joined Haslam in withholding an official endorsement of any of the candidates.

Wamp has dismissed Fleischmann's endorsements as "one Washington insider endorsing another Washington insider."

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

