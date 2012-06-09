Maldonado's homer lifts Lookouts in extra innings

MONTGOMERY, Ala (Biscuits) - Brahiam Maldonado's solo home run in the eleventh lifted the Chattanooga past the Montgomery 5-4 Friday night at Riverwalk.

The Lookouts scored a single run in the top of the ninth off of Adam Liberatore to tie the game at five while holding the Biscuits scoreless for four straight innings leading up to Maldonado's eleventh inning blast. It was Liberatore's six blown save of the season. Steven Ames pitched a perfect final inning to earn his fourth save of the year.

The Biscuits rallied in the fifth inning with five straight hits with two outs off of starter Matt Magill. Ty Morrison had an RBI-triple. Ryan Garko followed with an RBI-single to score Morrison. Tyler Bortnick then capped the inning with a two-run double to right center that tied the game at four. Montgomery would go on to collect two more hits in the seventh completing the streak at seven straight hits. An RBI-single from Brad Coon in the seventh gave the Biscuits their first lead, 5-4.

Logan Bawcom (2-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the Lookouts to earn the win. Alex Koronis (1-1) gave up the home run to Maldonado to get his first loss of the season.It was the first time the Biscuits have lost an extra-inning game this season.

RHP Matt Buschmann will get the start in game three of the series Saturday night. Chatanooga will send LHP Chris Reed to the hill. First pitch is slated for 8:05 ET.

