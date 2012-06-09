Heyward scores in 10th, Braves beat Blue Jays 4-3

ATLANTA (AP) - Jason Heyward stole third base and scored on catcher J.P. Arencibia's throwing error in the 10th inning as the Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Heyward opened the 10th with an infield single off Francisco Cordero (1-4) and moved to second on pinch-hitter Jack Wilson's sacrifice. With rookie Andrelton Simmons at the plate, Heyward took off for third base. Arencibia's throw skipped past third baseman Brett Lawrie and into left field, allowing Heyward to score the winning run.

Cristhian Martinez (3-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the Braves, who remained one game behind first-place Washington in the NL East.

