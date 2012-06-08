Pancake splits matches, US leads 4-2 at Curtis Cup

Brooke Pancake tees off during day one of the 2012 Curtis Cup in Scotland. (Photo Courtesy: USGA)

NAIRN, Scotland - University of Alabama golfers Brooke Pancake and Stephanie Meadow both teed it up during Friday's first day of play at the 2012 Curtis Cup matches at The Nairn Golf Club in Nairn, Scotland.

Pancake, a Chattanooga native and former Baylor School star, teamed with LSU's Austin Ernst in the opening foursomes (alternate shot) to defeat Great Britain and Ireland's Kelly Tidy and Amy Boulden, 1-up. Pancake and Tennessee's Erica Popson then fell 2 and 1 to GB&I's Tidy and Holly Clyburn in the afternoon four-ball (best-ball) format.

Meadow, a native of Jordanstown, Northern Ireland, played in the morning foursomes with GB&I's Leona Maguire. The duo fell to American's Lindy Duncan (Duke) and Lisa McCloskey (Southern California), 5 and 4.

The United States swept the morning foursomes of alternate shot for a 3-0 lead. GB&I then bounced back to win two-of-three afternoon four-ball (best-ball) matches to cut the lead to 4-2.

The Americans need six more points (matches) to retain the Curtis Cup while Great Britain and Ireland require 8.5 points for victory. The U.S. has won seven straight Curtis Cups and owns a 27-6-3 lead all time.

Saturday's morning foursome matches, played again on the par-72, 6,313-yard, Nairn Golf Club, will feature Pancake and Ernst against GB&I's Clyburn and Boulden at 2:12 a.m. (CDT). Meadow and Maguire will then face USA's Duncan and McCloskey at 2:24 a.m. (CDT).

