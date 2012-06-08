Pat Summitt notches first hole-in-one on TN golf course - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Pat Summitt notches first hole-in-one on TN golf course

Posted: Updated:

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (UT) – University of Tennessee women's basketball head coach emeritus Pat Summitt turned in yet another first Friday.

The hall of fame hoops coach demonstrated her deft touch with a golf club at Seveirville Golf Club, knocking in her very first hole in one.

Playing the par-72 River Course in a group that included hall of fame college and Olympic coach Billie Moore, television analyst Debbie Antonelli and former Lady Vol basketball player Lisa McGill Reagan, Summitt aced the par-three, 112-yard No. 17 with a seven iron.

Jeremy Cason, an assistant pro at the course provided confirmation, adding that Summitt's drive was over water to what he described as "an island green."

Information provided by UT Sports Information and UTLadyVols.com.

