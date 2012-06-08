Georgia Governor freezes state gasoline tax

ATLANTA, GA (WRCB) -- Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal on Friday signed an executive order that freezes the state gasoline sales tax, the second time in less than a year that Deal has issued such an order.



The state gasoline tax is now set at 12.1 cents per gallon. The executive order prevents a planned increase to 12,9 cents that was set to take effect on July 1.



The tax freeze, however, does not affect local option sales taxes which vary from city to city across the state.



The latest average for Georgia is $3.30 per gallon, compared to the national average of $3.57 per gallon.



Tennessee drivers have it a bit better, paying an average of $3.21 a gallon. In Chattanooga, the current average is even better, sitting at $3.14 a gallon and steadily falling.