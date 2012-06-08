41 charged in Lee Highway gambling raid

Thursday night just after 8:00 p.m., officers with the Chattanooga Police Department's Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant for illegal gambling at the Poker Depot on Lee Highway.



Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig said that When officers entered the business, they found 41 people engaged in illegal poker games.



All 41 were subsequently arrested for their actions.



Of the people arrested, 39 were issued misdemeanor citations and released, while two were transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Evidence seized included an undisclosed amount of cash, eight pills, 7.8 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, miscellaneous gambling paraphernalia, four poker tables, and a loaded .22 caliber pistol.

Charged in the raid were: