41 charged in Lee Highway gambling raid - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

41 charged in Lee Highway gambling raid

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Thursday night just after 8:00 p.m., officers with the Chattanooga Police Department's Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant for illegal gambling at the Poker Depot on Lee Highway.

Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig said that When officers entered the business, they found  41 people engaged in illegal poker games.

All 41 were subsequently arrested for their actions.  

Of the people arrested, 39 were issued misdemeanor citations and released, while two were transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Evidence seized included an undisclosed amount of cash, eight pills, 7.8 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, miscellaneous gambling paraphernalia, four poker tables, and a loaded .22 caliber pistol.

Charged in the raid were:

  1. Joaquin Lowe, 40, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device 
  2. Richard Morris, 61, Charged with Gambling Promotion, Possession Gambling Device
  3. Roy Parker, 57, Charged with Gambling Promotion, Possession Gambling Device
  4. Jerry Teague, 68, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  5. Joyce Faulkner, 58,  Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Paraphernalia 
  6. Anthony Torey, 25,  Charged with  Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  7. Patrick Godwin, 50, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  8. Michael Owens, 25, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  9. Felix Hunter, 49, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  10. Rodney Jackson, 25, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  11. Jimmy Whalen, 68, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  12. Larry Williams, 64, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device  
  13. Jimmy Chang, 49, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device   
  14. Robert Kitchen, 34, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device 
  15. Jeremy Davis, 30, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  16. Clark Jackson, 27, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Poss. Gambling Device, Poss. Marijuana, Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia.
  17. Zachary West, 33, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  18. Brenda Morris, 60, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device 
  19. Michael Sims, 62, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  20. Jonathan Bush, 25, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Poss. Gambling Device, Poss. Marijuana 
  21. Terrance Fountain, 32, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device (Charges later dismissed, according to court documents)
  22. Cale Miller, 31, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device, Poss. of Controlled substance  
  23. Jeffery Jones, 55, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device 
  24. Rafael Youn, 42, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  25. Gary Keith, 64, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device  
  26. Timothy Oneal, 38, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  27. Charles Martin, 64, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  28. Kristopher Douglas, 23,  Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  29. Kristi Putnam, 40, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  30. Chad Crowe, 30, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  31. Norman Mcheldin, 41, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  32. Jacques Johnson, 36, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  33. Paul Betts, 47, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device 
  34. Paul Hastings, 50, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  35. Donna Keit, 49, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  36. Samantha Doss, 25, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device, Poss. Controlled substance  
  37. Marquetta Whitt, 46, Charged with Gambling Promotion, Gambling Device
  38. James Church, 28, Charged with Gambling Promotion, Poss. Marijuana
  39. George Douglas, 63, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  40. Melba Yates, 62, Charged with Illegal Gambling, Possession Gambling Device
  41. Nicholas Jackson, 26, Charged with Gambling Promotion, Poss. Gambling Device, Poss. Controlled Substance

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.