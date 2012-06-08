Marshals capture child rape suspect in Louisiana - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Marshals capture child rape suspect in Louisiana

Posted:
DECATUR, MEIGS COUNTY -

(WRCB) – Thursday morning around 2:00 a.m., William Earl Knight was taken into custody by Deputy U.S. Marshals  in Louisiana  without incident.

He is accused of the repeated rape of a minor over the course of several years.

Knight is currently being extradited back to Meigs county on charges of rape of a minor.

