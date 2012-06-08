Police ID victim in Pope Drive shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police ID victim in Pope Drive shooting

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) – Chattanooga Police have identified the victim in the Pope Drive shooting Thursday.

Officers say 39-year-old Corey Taylor is still in critical condition after the shooting.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was not random, but that Taylor was targeted by the suspects.

Police have not yet been able to determine if the 17-year-old that showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound just after Taylor had any relation to the Pope Drive shooting.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.