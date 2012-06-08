Police ID victim in Pope Drive shooting

(WRCB) – Chattanooga Police have identified the victim in the Pope Drive shooting Thursday.

Officers say 39-year-old Corey Taylor is still in critical condition after the shooting.

Investigators say they believe the shooting was not random, but that Taylor was targeted by the suspects.

Police have not yet been able to determine if the 17-year-old that showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound just after Taylor had any relation to the Pope Drive shooting.