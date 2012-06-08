Victim identified in Dade Co. shooting, manhunt continues

DADE COUNTY, GA. (WRCB) -- Investigators with the Dade County Sheriff's Office are continuing their manhunt today for a shooting suspect.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Christy Prince said that at approximately 11:45 Friday morning a call came into the Dade County 911 from a victim of a gunshot.

The victim told dispatchers that he had arrived at his home on Slygo Road to check the mail and was shot by an unknown white male exiting the back door of the victim's home.

The only description of the suspect he was able to give authorities was of a white male with red or brown facial hair wearing a light colored shirt.

He was unable to give a description of the gun but the investigation has concluded it was a small caliber weapon.

The homeowner, Joey Vaughn, was taken to a local hospital where we was treated and released.



Sheriff Patrick Cannon says search crews have been combing through a wooded area near the home with K-9 units, and an aerial search continues as well.

Anyone with any information that may be helpful in the apprehension of this suspect, please contact the Dade County Sheriff's Office.

Stay with www.WRCBtv.com for updates to this developing story.