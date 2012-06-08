Child critical after being hit by car - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Child critical after being hit by car

Posted: Updated:
CLEVELAND, BRADLEY COUNTY -

(WRCB) – A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car Friday morning.

It happened in the 5200 Block of Georgetown Road around 11:00 a.m.

Bradley County EMS Spokesman Stan Clark says the 6-year-old boy was thrown nearly 75 feet after being hit.

The boy has been taken to T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital by Life Force.

Clark says the boy had been with family at a yard sale, when he got away.

Details on WRCBtv.com as they become available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.