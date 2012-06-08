Child critical after being hit by car

(WRCB) – A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car Friday morning.

It happened in the 5200 Block of Georgetown Road around 11:00 a.m.

Bradley County EMS Spokesman Stan Clark says the 6-year-old boy was thrown nearly 75 feet after being hit.

The boy has been taken to T.C. Thompson Children's Hospital by Life Force.

Clark says the boy had been with family at a yard sale, when he got away.



Details on WRCBtv.com as they become available.