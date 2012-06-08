Police hunt carjacker along Stringer's Ridge - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police hunt carjacker along Stringer's Ridge

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) – Chattanooga Police are hunting for a carjacking suspect in the Red Bank area.

Police began pursuit of the suspect around 9:00 a.m. on Hamilton Avenue in North Shore.

The suspect fled on foot after abandoning his car in front of 811 Hamilton Avenue, near the Cherokee Boulevard Tunnel.

Police have searching surrounding areas, including Stringer's Ridge.

No description has been given.

Details as they become available.

 

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.