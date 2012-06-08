Police hunt carjacker along Stringer's Ridge

(WRCB) – Chattanooga Police are hunting for a carjacking suspect in the Red Bank area.

Police began pursuit of the suspect around 9:00 a.m. on Hamilton Avenue in North Shore.

The suspect fled on foot after abandoning his car in front of 811 Hamilton Avenue, near the Cherokee Boulevard Tunnel.

Police have searching surrounding areas, including Stringer's Ridge.

No description has been given.

Details as they become available.