Auto supplier hiring in Chattanooga

(AP) - An automotive supplier is hiring 320 people in Chattanooga.

According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/KO6I7g ), OmniSource Staffing branch manager Tiffany Lewis said the company's client intends to hire 80 people per week over the next month or so. Lewis declined to identify the client

She said the jobs are for packers and forklift operators. The starting pay ranges from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour.

The newspaper reported some suppliers to the Volkswagen auto assembly plant are increasing staff as the carmaker ramps up production of the Passat sedan. The company is adding 1,000 employees by the end of the year. VW will then employ about 3,500 people at Chattanooga.

