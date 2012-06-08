Hamilton County deputies arrest suspect after 6 hour chase

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN 9WRCB) -- Deputies have arrested a suspect that ran from police earlier in the day, taking Jerry Abernathy into custody following a nearly six hour pursuit.

A Hamilton County Deputy attempted to pull a vehicle over around 7:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of Grubb Road. The deputy says Abernathy, the driver, sped away, but lost control of his car and crashed.

The Sheriff's Office says Abernathy jumped from his car and fled on foot into the woods.

Hamilton County Deputies, Chattanooga Police and Red Bank Police all participated in a grid search for Abernathy in the woods near Highway 153 and Dayton Boulevard.

The search area widened and deputies found that the suspect attempted to break into two homes, one was empty but the other residence was occupied.

The search continued for several hours, with deputies combing the wooded area off Dayton Boulevard. Deputies say the search was called off as the identity of the suspect was known to law enforcement and warrants were being obtained.

Approximately one hour later, residents in the area spotted the suspect and deputies were again called to the scene.

He was seen by an officer coming out of the woods close to a convenience store, but ran when he saw the officer. The officer initiated a foot chase and a short time later some construction workers called to say the suspect was in the house they were building. As the officer approached the house, the suspect attempted to run but was caught and arrested.

Jerry Abernathy will be charged with felony evading, felony operating a motor vehicle, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, outstanding warrant for child support and additional charges are pending.