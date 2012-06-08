Ready to Rise: Owner trying to refloat barge today with TVA's help

Jon Thurmond, left, and Brock Sparks walk on a barge across from Ross's Landing while preparing the structure to be refloated. / Angela Lewis.

(Times Free Press) - As the Riverbend Festival starts today, the Tennessee Valley Authority has agreed to temporarily cut the Tennessee River's flow to help refloat a half-submerged barge across from Ross's Landing.

"Everybody is trying to work with us," said Chattanooga businessman Allen Casey, whose company owns the barge. "I'm embarrassed it has taken this long."

TVA planned to limit the water discharge through Chickamauga Dam overnight and cut any flow through the dam from noon until 5 p.m. today, TVA spokesman Travis Brickey said. The move, which TVA estimates will lower the river's elevation by up to 5 inches, is aimed at enabling workers to pump water out of the barge.

The barge holds rundown buildings that Casey plans to turn into a restaurant and bar. It is moored to a vacant 12-acre waterfront parcel off Manufacturers Road