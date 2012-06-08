Scofflaw jurors could soon get visit from sheriff

ATLANTA (AP) - Starting Friday, scofflaw jurors in one Georgia county could get a visit from a sheriff's deputy and may face contempt-of court charges for skipping jury duty.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/MmBIKc ) Fulton County Superior Court judges are making good on their promise to crack down on jury no-shows. On Thursday, the sheriff's office received its first wave of orders summoning absentee jurors to court and deputies will fan out across the county on Friday to begin delivering orders.

Judges gave offenders amnesty during May to stop by the court house, explain their absence and set a new court date. Only 33 showed up to respond.

If convicted of contempt of court, missing jurors could face fines of up to $500 and up to 20 days in jail.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

