Humidity, storm chances rising Riverbend weekend

(WRCB) - High pressure over the Tennessee Valley will make for a gorgeous Friday. Expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions with highs in the seasonable mid-80s.

As gates open at Riverbend at 4:30 Friday afternoon, temperatures will still hover around the mid-80s, falling into the upper-70s by the time headliner Eric Church takes to the Coke stage at 9:00 p.m. Skies will remain fair all night long with lows overnight in the lower 60s.

[Find out more about the Riverbend Festival]

As southerly winds develop the weekend becomes more humid as we tap into Gulf of Mexico moisture. Saturday will be partly cloudy and a little warmer with highs in the upper-80s. Sunday brings a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, so bring some rain gear to the festival.

Shower and storm chances continue into next week with lows in the 60s, highs 80-85.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at http://m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your weather photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at http://eyewitness.wrcbtv.com.