Murhpy, Warren both fall in TN Women's Amateur semifinals

Murhpy, Warren both fall in TN Women's Amateur semifinals

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WRCB) -- The pursuit of a state amateur championship came to an end Thursday for a pair of locals at Foxland Harbor Golf Club.

Both Mary Alice Murphy and Blakesly Warren were ousted in the quarterfinals of championship match play at the 72nd Tennessee Women's Amateur.

Murphy, a former GPS standout and current Mercer golfer, was Kingsport's Lacie York, 1-up. Warren, a rising Baylor School star, lost to Oakland's Ashley Averitt 3-and-1.

Averitt later beat York, 1-up, to advance to Friday's 36-hole championship final. She'll face Spring Hill's Lauren Stratton, who upset defending champ Kendall Martindale 1-up in the other semifinal.

