All-Star game will be special for Ringgold, Red Bank's Davis

Ringgold seniors get to play final home game on new field in all-star game

RINGGOLD (WRCB) -- The Tennessee-Georgia All-Star Football Classic is a unique experience for players selected to participate, but it will hold a little more meaning for the seniors from Ringgold High.

The ninth-annual rivalry contest (Saturday night, 7:30 p.m. ET) will be played at the school's new state-of-the-art field, which was built in the past year after the Tigers' previous home was destroyed by last April's tornadoes.

Ringgold football played all of its games on the road last fall, using Finley Stadium in Chattanooga as its temporary home. This Saturday's all-star event offers the Tigers' seniors a chance to play one last actual home game before finishing their prep careers.

"I think of it as a blessing, the way everything went with the tornadoes and our season," said running back Shaun Anderson, one of eight former Ringgold players on the Georgia roster. "Now we're able to have this beautiful field and host and play in this all-star game, it's definitely a blessing."

Ringgold coach Robert Akins will also serve as Georgia's head coach for the game. His program played its spring game on the new field two weeks ago, but he's excited his graduating class will also get to enjoy it.

"They were really excited about playing because they saw the turf going down, and they were all wishing they had another year left to play I think it will be really special to them," Akins said.

And the opportunity to be head coach has been special for Akins, considering the players he's been instructing this week played a hand in helping rebuild the Ringgold community and school system.

"It's great to see this team come together from across North Georgia because these players are from a lot of schools that sent money to us, gave us help and well-wishes. These are people that did a lot of good to help us through a traumatic time."

Red Bank's Davis gets one last high school game after knee injury

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Keionta Davis had a little more rust to shake off than the rest of his Tennessee All-Star teammates when practice opened on Monday.

The Red Bank defensive end is preparing to play his first game in nearly 18 months after a knee injury erased his senior season last fall.

"This is helping to make up for a little bit of lost time," Davis said. "It's a chance to see where I'm at in my rehab. I feel 100-percent and then some, so everything is feeling good. I just can't wait to get to the college level and see how I do."

Davis said it's been a winding road back, filled with plenty of ups and downs.

The former Lion was a highly-touted recruit who was garnering interest from a host of Division I schools last summer, but the calls stopped coming after the 6-foot-4, 220-pounder tore his ACL during a practice in early August.

After pushing his initial disappointment aside, Davis turned his focus to rehab in hopes of still achieving his dream of playing college football. It's a dream that came true when he signed a partial scholarship with the hometown Chattanooga Mocs in February.

Tennessee coach Houston White said Davis has proven in practice this week that Mocs didn't make a mistake.

"It was great just for him to get the chance to play in this after missing his senior year," said White, who stepped down as Hixson's head coach earlier this year. "I went down our first day of practice and asked Coach (Mike) Martin, our offensive line coach, how we were doing, and he told me he'd be good if we could find someone to block Keionta.

"So he's definitely lived up to the billing as an outstanding football player and we're excited to have him out here."

Davis knows there's more football in his future, but he's excited about the chance to play one more game in his Red Bank colors, and line up under the Friday Night Lights he missed as a senior.

"I feel like I've got the same explosiveness and strength, so I'm ready to go," he said. "I'm just hoping to have a great game and make a couple of big plays. Hopefully help my team pick up the win."