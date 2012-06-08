TFP: Giants' Manning square, but impressive at Best of Preps

Stephen Hargis

Chattanooga Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA (TFP) -- Eli Manning is as square as a game of checkers on the front porch -- refreshingly down to earth and normal.

So much so that during Thursday night's annual Best of Preps banquet, when one high school athlete asked the New York Giants' two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback if he would follow him on Twitter, Manning smiled sheepishly and in his typical aw-shucks way responded, "I don't know how to tweet. I don't have a Twitter account."

After a morning practice in New Jersey on Thursday, Manning flew to Chattanooga in the afternoon to serve as the guest speaker for the annual Times Free Press dinner honoring the area's top high school athletes and coaches. After more than a 30-minute Q&A session, before exiting the stage to a standing ovation, Manning held up his hand as if quietening a stadium full of fans and thanked the audience for welcoming him, then ended his portion of the evening by encouraging all the prep athletes to continue making the right choices in life.

