TFP: Kemp, Watson, Lamb win top Best of Preps awards

Lindsey Young

Chattanooga Times Free Press

CHATTANOOGA (TFP) -- If one thing links the three major award winners from Thursday night's Best of Preps Banquet, it would have to be a commitment never to settle for just being successful.

For GPS senior Tory Kemp, honored with the Scrappy Moore Female Athlete of the Year award, it means working hard enough to be a star in three sports. For Baylor five-time wrestling champion Zach Watson, the Scrappy Moore Male Athlete of the Year, it means striving not to just be the best in the area or state, and for Calhoun's Hal Lamb, the Coach of the Year, it means not letting three consecutive state-runner-up finishes derail your championship goals.

Click here to read the full story from our media partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.