2 Heyward HRs help Braves beat Marlins 8-2

MIAMI (AP) - Jason Heyward hit two solo homers to center and the Atlanta Braves again stymied the Miami Marlins to complete a three-game sweep with an 8-2 victory on Thursday night.

Martin Prado put Atlanta ahead to stay with a two-run homer, and Michael Bourn added a three-run homer in the ninth. Mike Minor (3-4) needed 103 pitches to get through five innings but allowed only one run, and four relievers completed a nine-hitter.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his 14th homer and Jose Reyes hit his first for the Marlins, but they went 0 for 13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base. They totaled 16 hits in the series while being outscored 21-3, and were swept in their new ballpark for the first time.

