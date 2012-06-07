Police investigating two shootings in East Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- New details emerged Thursday evening after two people were shot in Chattanooga in the afternoon.



At least one shooting happened at a home near the intersection of Peggy Lane and Pope Drive. And Chattanooga Police are working to figure out if another victim was shot at this same location.



Neighbors say it's hard to believe a shooting happened at all. They say their street is a peaceful one. "Oh my goodness, I hadn't heard anything. I was in the bed asleep," said Bettie Jean McCann.



McCann and other Pope Drive residents didn't hear much this afternoon, when police say shots were fired inside this home.



Police responded to a burglary in progress call, but according to Chattanooga Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig, "They found that a 39-year-old black male had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital."



While officers were on scene another call came in, this time from a local hospital. "While we were working this incident we were told that possibly two other people with gunshot wounds had arrived at another local hospital," said Hartwig.



Police would later learn there was only one victim, a 17-year-old male, who is expected to survive his injuries. "We are still trying to figure out if these two shootings are one in the same or if they are separate shootings," Hartwig stated.



Police say the timing of the two shootings raises questions. "Just because of the time frame, you know they are so close together in time that they occurred," noted Hartwig.



Police are still looking for a second crime scene, while investigators collect evidence and Bettie Jean McCann's neighbor fights for his life.



She says things like this just don't happen on her street. "I've been here ever since 1967 and I don't know of any break-ins," she said.



We will be sure to bring you any details as they surface.



