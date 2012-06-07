Mother, son airlifted to hospital after riding mower accident

DUNLAP, TN (WRCB) – A 41 year old mother and her 17 year old son were airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center on Thursday after they went over a 25 foot embankment after losing control of a riding mower.



Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock said the accident happened on Herron Road when they failed to negotiate a curve.



The mother suffered a head injury and was unconscious when EMS personnel arrived on the scene.



The teen suffered a hip and back injury.



Both were transported to Erlanger by LifeForce.



Sheriff Hitchcock says that since a riding lawn mower is not considered an off-road vehicle, no charges will be filed.



The identities of the victims have not been released.