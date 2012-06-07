Mother, son airlifted to hospital after riding mower accident - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Mother, son airlifted to hospital after riding mower accident

Posted: Updated:
By Callie Starnes, News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

DUNLAP, TN (WRCB) – A 41 year old mother and her 17 year old son were airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center on Thursday after they went over a 25 foot embankment after losing control of a riding mower.

Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock said the accident happened on Herron Road when they failed to negotiate a curve.

The mother suffered a head injury and was unconscious when EMS personnel arrived on the scene.

The teen suffered a hip and back injury.

Both were transported to Erlanger by LifeForce.

Sheriff Hitchcock says that since a riding lawn mower is not considered an off-road vehicle, no charges will be filed.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.