Quick action keeps apartment kitchen fire from spreading

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- An unattended stove lead to a kitchen fire at the Lakesite Apartments Thursday evening.

Luckily, Dallas Bay volunteer firefighters arrived in time to put the fire down before it spread to neighboring apartment units.

Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department Chief Marcus Fritts said at 6:47 p.m. a 911 call was made reporting a kitchen fire at 2231 Geneva Trail. He stated that unattended cooking on a stove caused the  kitchen to go up in flames.

The volunteer department arrived on the scene and quickly attacked the fire in the kitchen of the third floor apartment.

The fire was contained within 10 minutes and was kept from spreading to adjacent apartments.

No injuries were reported.

The two renters  will be staying at another Lakesite apartment.

Damages are listed at $5,000 damage. The renters did not have insurance.

