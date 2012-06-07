CDC: More teens smoke marijuana than cigarettes

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

ATLANTA (AP) - A government survey shows more teens are now smoking pot than cigarettes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that 23% of high school students said they recently smoked marijuana, while 18% said they had puffed cigarettes. The survey asked teens about a variety of risky behaviors.

For decades, the number of teens who smoke has been on the decline. Marijuana use has fluctuated, and recently rose. At times, pot and cigarette smoking were about the same level, but last year marked the first time marijuana use was clearly greater.

An earlier survey by the University of Michigan also found that pot smoking was higher. A Michigan expert said teens today apparently see marijuana as less dangerous than cigarettes.

Online:

CDC: http://www.cdc.gov/yrbs

