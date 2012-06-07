Owners see shot at moving Chattanooga Whiskey production here

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WRCB) -- In only two months, Chattanooga Whiskey's "Cask" and "Reserve" editions have come off of the mid-shelf at the Chattanooga Billiard Club, to become one of owner Chi Chi Biggs' bigger sellers.



"Anything that's made in Chattanooga is what people want," she says.



Except that 'Chattanooga' Whiskey is distilled, and bottled, in Indiana.



"What's standing our way here; the law, co-owner Tim Piersant says.



Tennessee was the first state to pass a Prohibition law. Rock and Rye, White Oak and roughly three dozen distilleries, were gone before the United States entered World War I.



National prohibition died when the 18th Amendment was repealed during the Great Depression. But Hamilton County still prohibit distilling or bottling liquor.



"Laws that have been in place for 100 years don't easily go away," Piersant says.



But Tennessee lawmakers took a huge step three years ago, with legislation to legalize micro-distilleries in a number of counties. Sevier County, for example, is home to several outfits who make a now-legal 'moonshine.'



"Our legal team tells us what we need are five votes from County Commissioners," co-owner Joe Ledbetter says. "We could have a resolution ready for them by their next meeting."



We reached several Commissioners Thursday. All tell us that this is the first they've heard of it, formally. Several calls to County Attorney Rheubin Taylor weren't returned.



"This is more than about making whiskey," Piersant says. "We're talking jobs, we're talking tours, we're talking image."



Piersant and Ledbetter have spent part of the week viewing sites suitable for a distillery that could accommodate tours. One possibility is the old Ellis Restaurant block, directly across from the Chattanooga Choo-Choo.



"We're whiskey nerds," Ledbetter says. "We both collect bottles, jugs, all sorts of stuff from Chattanooga's past, and all of it would go into our operation here."



Brown liquor, of course, requires aging.



The first 'Chattanooga-made' Chattanooga Whiskey wouldn't be bottled for four years. But the 'imported from Indiana' product soon will be sold in more than fifteen states. It already sells almost as quickly as it's put out, at Riverside Wine & Spirits on Manufacturer's Row.



But the push is on, to put the 'Chattanooga' in Chattanooga Whiskey, quickly.



"If we wait too long, I think the mystique will begin to die off," Piersant says.



"Homegrown' will make a big difference," Chi Chi Biggs says. "It's like with the Chattanooga Choo-Choo; anything that is from here, people come to see."