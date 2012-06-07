Red Bank High School makeover set for July

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Red Bank High School will get a new look this summer, after a concentrated one-week makeover of the campus and classrooms. School officials announced a volunteer effort beginning on Saturday, July 21, designed to give the aging facility a facelift.

The Red Bank Lions Club has contributed $10,000 to kick off fund-raising efforts, with an overall goal of $150,000. Zaxby's followed with $2,000. However, the heart of the project will come from volunteers, who will be asked to paint, fix-up and clean up a campus that dates back to 1960. At that time, the Morrison Springs Road facility opened as Red Bank Junior High.



Recognizing that the limited acreage of the Red Bank High campus on Dayton Boulevard prohibited further growth, the two schools swapped campuses in 1982. Since then, new additions to the campus have included a JRTOC department; a football stadium, a classroom wing, a gymnasium, cafeteria, conference room and library.

Organizers hope that area businesses, and Red Bank alumni will help in the one-week makeover. Student Council officers Nic Gagliano and Taylor Stott are among current students participating in the makeover.

The restoration campaign is similar to a 2008 makeover conducted at the old Chattanooga Middle School campus. At that time, the school was about to be converted to Normal Park Upper School.

Several Normal Park parents are involved in the Red Bank High makeover. School officials say Red Bank is the zoned high school for parents in the Normal Park elementary and middle school zone.

New principal Justin Robertson said he was overwhelmed by the reaction from parents, teachers and the community.

"Research shows a bright, well maintained facility plays a big part in student achievement," he said. "They're building a new middle school right here on our campus, and our goal is to have two great facilities, side by side, to continue the tradition. Good things have always happened in Red Bank schools, and we're looking to continue that."

Here is a press release from the group sponsoring the Red Bank High makeover project:



"Be a Part of the PRIDE," a group created to facilitate a summer makeover at Red Bank High School, launched a campaign to raise money and recruit volunteers for the effort.



The committee consists of community and business leaders, civic groups, parents, students, faculty, and alumni. The group believes that with the addition of a new middle school, there is a unique opportunity to provide the students of Red Bank with a premier combined campus for middle and high school.



The excitement of bringing together a group of people with the common goal of improving Red Bank High School and continuing the rich tradition of Red Bank pride is taking seed throughout the community. During the week of July 21st as many as 400 volunteers are expected to converge on the campus to update the school's physical environment. They will paint, clean, organize, and transform 45 classrooms as well as several outdoor spaces.



In addition to volunteers, funds are needed to purchase renovation supplies and vital classroom materials. The committee has set a fundraising goal of $150,000 and is reaching out to individuals and businesses for sponsorships and donations.



This initiative will make a difference in the daily lives of over 750 Red Bank High School students by giving them an engaging and constructive place to learn. It is an opportunity to revitalize not only Red Bank High School, but also the entire community.



To volunteer, donate, or find out ways to be involved, call 423-874-1900 ext. 1125.



