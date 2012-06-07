Fall Victim: "I should be dead, but I'm not"

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A Hamilton County teenager is sore but in good spirits Thursday, considering he survived a high fall the day before.



Emergency workers say Mark Bush fell 50 feet from a cliff, and then tumbled 250 more.

He spoke to Channel 3 from his hospital bed.



After a 300-foot fall and tumble, Mark Bush was not just able to laugh with us Thursday he'll likely spend the night in his own bed.

"It really was a miracle," Bush says. "I should be dead, but I'm not."

The road to recovery won't be easy but after falling 50 feet and tumbling an additional 250 down Walden's Ridge, a broken wrist, a few staples on his head, and a back brace is all 17-year-old Mark Bush has to show for it.

His mother Mitzi says there's only one way he's here today.



"I just can't believe he survived the fall," Mitzi says. "God took good care of him, he had a lot of people praying for him and helping him."

Bush was helping a friend do a little yard work atop Walden's Ridge just before the accident.

He says they had harnesses but they weren't strapped in all the time.



"I stumble down then I got back up and moved over and the ground fell out beneath me," Mark says.

Bush doesn't remember much of the fall. He says he blacked out several times.



"Every time I'd come back to, I would try to grab something," he says. "I finally hit two trees and it stopped me."

He woke up one final time, 300 feet away from his friend who was yelling.

Luckily, Mark's cell phone was still working. His friend called and said rescue crews were on their way. Bush called his mom and girlfriend immediately after.



"I was back in there for almost four hours," he says. "I didn't think I was ever getting out. I really want to thank those guys a lot. They helped me get through it all."

If Mark's X-rays check out normal as expected, he'll get to go home Thursday night.

He said he's looking forward to a home cooked meal the most.

