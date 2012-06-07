Three-way land swap causing controversy among elected officials

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- During Wednesday's Hamilton County Commission meeting, Commissioner Tim Boyd motioned to halt plans to choose an architect for the new East Brainerd Elementary.



The school's current property is part of a land swap deal between the city, the Chattanooga Housing Authority and the Hamilton County School Board. But some commissioners say they were blind-sided by the plans.



"It's something that caught the commissioners, several board members at the board of education and several city councilman off guard," explains Boyd.



Boyd's remarks received backlash from Commissioner Greg Beck, who is believed to have helped broker the deal.

"If you don't know about our efforts, you have the right to go and find out what's going on before you tell all these people that our efforts are no more than what you do in the bathroom," Beck says, during Wednesday's meeting.



"The issue I have is the procedures that deals are cut and then we're told how these deals are cut and we're suppose to go along with them," Boyd replies.



Boyd says the deal has also put a wedge between the county commission and the school board.



"I don't think it needs to be put on hold very long at all," he says. "I think all the parties need to come together and decide what we want to do with East Brainerd Elementary."



"Nobody from the commission has contacted me regarding this land swap," says School Board Chairman Mike Evatt.



Evatt says the board will continue plans to narrow down architects for the new school. However, no one Channel 3 talked to seems to know exactly who's behind the three way swap.



"You know, I really don't know," says Evatt.



"Well, I'm doing my own investigation and due-diligence to find that out," Boyd says.



Commissioner Beck did not return our calls or emails.



Boyd says the school board is free to narrow its architect search; however, money will not be available until more details are released.



It's not clear when the school board will vote on its end of the deal.

District 8 School Board member David Testerman, who is also a Democratic candidate for the State Senate District 10 seat, released this statement late Thursday:



"The Chattanooga City Council continues to consider a plan that would send the 20-acre former site of Poss Homes, owned by the Chattanooga Housing Authority, to the Hamilton County Board of Education. In exchange, the City of Chattanooga would take over part of the current East Brainerd Elementary site. In the third "leg" of the deal, Dogwood Manor Apartments, owned by the city, would be given to the Chattanooga Housing Authority.

I was greatly surprised to hear about this deal, which I had not been apprised of, despite representing the section of East Brainerd involved. I certainly believe that Howard High is in need of a new stadium. But the School Board's focus needs to be on building classrooms. New schools are needed in East Brainerd, Ooltewah, Hixson, Soddy-Daisy and Sale Creek to alleviate overcrowding.

Why would we give up rights to the East Brainerd Elementary property, when we will need to be there for at least two more years as the new school is being constructed? The community around the school has not been consulted at all about this—at the very least, this is a serious breach of transparency in government process.

The City of Chattanooga should come up with an alternative way to raise funds for a new stadium at Howard High. And I will be the first person in line to buy a ticket to that fundraiser."