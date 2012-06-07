Fire at Erlanger forces evacuations

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A fire broke out at Erlanger Medical Center Thursday afternoon, forcing evacuations.



It started around 2:30 p.m.

Our crew says at least six fire trucks responded to the scene.

Investigators say it was an electrical fire, that broke out on the 9th floor of the hospital.

Fire Department Spokesman Bruce Garner says nurses quickly evacuated some patients.

Garner says the flames have been put out, and no one was hurt.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

