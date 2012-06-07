Suspect in Ranger murders, wife return to Georgia

(WRCB) – The suspect in a double murder out of Gordon County and his wife have returned to Georgia to face charges.

Douglas Glenn Parker, 54, and his wife, Janet Parker, 54, waived extradition from Cherokee County, North Carolina.

Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Douglas Parker is accused of murdering him mother Edna Fields, 71, and his sister Rebecka Wade, 45, on June 1st.

Janet Parker is charged with theft after investigators say she was found in possession of property believed to have been taken from the Fields' home.

Detectives and GBI agents investigating the murders have recovered the firearm believed to have been involved in the deaths.

Investigators say Parker had been arrested by the Sheriff's Office for a battery offense against his mother on May 21st, and had been released from custody on $10,000.00 bond.

Gordon County Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit detectives and GBI agents from the Calhoun GBI Office are continuing their investigation, and additional charges may be filed later.