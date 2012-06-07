UPDATED: Two shot in East Chattanooga

(WRCB) – Police say two people have been shot in East Chattanooga, one a 39 year old man and the other a 17 year old teenager.



Officers say they received a call about a burglary in progress at 3004 Pope Drive.

They say when they arrived at the scene they found a 39-year-old man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

That man was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Shortly afterwards, a 17 year old showed up to a different hospital with gunshot wounds shortly after the burglary was reported.

Police say they don't know if the two shootings are related.

Investigators are interviewing victims.

The home on Pope Drive is being searched by crime scene investigators

Details as they develop on www.WRCBtv.com.