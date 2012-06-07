Braves set to retire John Smoltz's No. 29 on Friday

ATLANTA (AP) - John Smoltz is taking his place beside Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine as Braves pitchers from the 1995 World Series championship team to have their numbers retired.

Smoltz will have his No. 29 retired before Friday night's game against Toronto.

It will be the ninth Braves uniform number to be retired, including the fourth in four years, following former manager Bobby Cox (6) last year, Glavine (47) in 2010 and Maddux (31) in 2009.

Smoltz is the only pitcher in Major League history with at least 200 wins and 150 saves. He has the most strikeouts in postseason history with 199. The eight-time NL All-Star won the National League Cy Young Award in 1996, when he won 24 games.

He is a broadcaster for the MLB Network and TBS.

