Turtletown stabbing leaves man charged with attempted murder

POLK COUNTY, TN. (WRCB) -- A man is behind bars, accused of a stabbing in Turtletown Wednesday.

It happened at a home on Stansbury Road around 6:30 p.m.

The arrest report states the victim, Adam Greer, saw 29-year-old Joshua Forrest standing at the end of his driveway.

Greer told deputies that Forrest stabbed him in the stomach when he asked why he was there.

The report says Forrest attempted to stab Greer again before fleeing the scene.

Deputies found Forrest a short time later, and the victim was able to identify him as the suspect.

The report states Forrest denied any involvement in the attack.

Forrest was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder.

