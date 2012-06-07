Warm up in store for the Tennessee Valley

(WRCB) - Picture perfect weather is shaping up for Thursday as high pressure continues settling into the Tennessee Valley.

Expect plenty of sunshine along with a few clouds and highs in the lower 80s. Fair skies prevail tonight with comfortable lows in the upper 50s.

Friday will be a bit warmer with mid 80s in most areas. Friday night marks the first night of Riverbend Friday. Expect quiet conditions with lows in the lower 60s.

By Saturday the high pressure region will move toward the east coast, allowing for southerly winds to develop.

This will lead to temperatures rising into the upper 80 to near 90 this weekend as well as increasing humidity. Isolated storms may pop up Sunday afternoon but should end by sundown.

As a cold front approaches early next week, shower and storm chances increase Monday and Tuesday.

Get the latest weather information where ever you are with the WRCB Weather App for iPhone,iPad and Droid. Find WRCB Weather on any mobile device at http://m.wrcbtv.com.

Share your weather photos on Eyewitness! Email them to pix@wrcbtv.com or upload them at http://eyewitness.wrcbtv.com.