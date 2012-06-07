New abuse reporting requirements in GA effective July 1

(AP) - New child abuse reporting rules passed by the Georgia Legislature this session will go into effect July 1.

Under the new guidelines, volunteers who work with children will be required by law to report suspected child abuse. The law changed the definition of "child service organization personnel" to include volunteers. People employed by or volunteering at a business or organization that provides care, treatment, education, training, supervision, coaching, counseling, recreational programs or shelter to children are included.

The new provision was part of the sweeping criminal justice reform bill supported by Gov. Nathan Deal, Attorney General Sam Olens and others. Deal signed the bill into law last month.

